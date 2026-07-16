India's chip ambitions are entering a new phase. With a ₹1.27 trillion outlay for Semicon 2.0, the government is shifting its focus from attracting chip factories to building a complete semiconductor ecosystem—from design and research to equipment, materials and gases central to the chip industry. Can this help India move up the semiconductor value chain? Mint explores
Mint Expainer | Semicon 2.0: What's different this time?
SummaryFor the first time, large companies beyond startups will be eligible for government support to design chips in India, which is crucial for India to have control over its technology and capture more value from the global chip industry.
India's chip ambitions are entering a new phase. With a ₹1.27 trillion outlay for Semicon 2.0, the government is shifting its focus from attracting chip factories to building a complete semiconductor ecosystem—from design and research to equipment, materials and gases central to the chip industry. Can this help India move up the semiconductor value chain? Mint explores
About the Author
Jatin is based in New Delhi and writes on telecom and technology with a keen interest in policy and regulation. With over five years of reporting experience across Informist Media, Financial Express and now Mint, he has extensively covered the telecom, information technology, electronics and semiconductor sectors.<br><br>A commerce graduate, Jatin's work focuses on tracking industry developments, regulatory changes and policy decisions that shape India’s evolving digital ecosystem. Over the years, he has reported on key trends and shifts across these sectors, bringing clarity to complex policy and business issues.<br><br>Known for his strong news sense, Jatin focuses on breaking stories and delivering in-depth reporting that offers readers an understanding of complex topics, policy decisions and corporate developments. His work often examines the intersection of policy and business, highlighting how regulatory decisions impact industry strategy, pricing, and consumer outcomes.<br><br>He brings a strong domain understanding for Mint and his work is widely picked up by other media firms. With a focus on accuracy and depth, he aims to break down developments into clear, accessible insights for readers, while continuing to track emerging trends shaping the future of India’s telecom and technology sectors.
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