Industry
Mint Explainer: Akasa Air and AI Express square off for No. 2 in Indian skies
Summary
- Attracting and retaining pilot talent, especially captains, will be crucial as one airline expands while the other builds.
On Wednesday, the Tata Group completed a significant milestone under the transformation exercise of its umbrella airlines with the rebranding and new livery of Air India Express, which will be the primary face of the Tata Group airlines in the domestic segment.
Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more