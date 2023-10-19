Mint Explainer: Akasa Air and AI Express square off for No. 2 in Indian skies

FACE-OFF

Industry insiders are looking out for two key aspects in the race between Air India Express and Akasa, one is about the capacity expansion ability and the other is about the human resource. While Akasa and Air India Express have a long-term outlook of at least 170 aircraft, Air India Express will induct 50 of these by December 2024 or one aircraft every seven days. For Akasa, the rate of induction so far has been around one aircraft every 20 days on an average.