Mint Explainer: Are pilot deaths indicative of fatigue?

Recent incidents of pilot deaths across three distinct airlines have reignited the global conversation on the critical issue of pilot fatigue. Mint explores the demands of this high-pressure profession and the associated challenges of fatigue and jet lag.

Incidents Snapshot

On 14 August, a pilot on LATAM Airlines' Boeing 787 experienced a medical emergency mid-flight from Miami to Santiago. With 25 years at LATAM, the commander reportedly felt unwell, retreated to the restroom, and collapsed. The flight was promptly diverted to Panama City's Tocumen International Airport, where he was later pronounced dead.

A 51-year-old Qatar Airways pilot, who had an illustrious career including operating SpiceJet's inaugural flight in 2005, became unwell while flying off-duty from Delhi to Doha on 16 August. An emergency landing in Dubai was executed, but sadly, he was declared dead upon arrival.

On 17 August, an IndiGo pilot, aged 40, collapsed at a boarding gate in Nagpur before a flight to Pune. Despite swift hospitalization, he succumbed to sudden cardiac arrest.

Understanding Pilot Fatigue

India's civil aviation framework describes fatigue as a physiological state that diminishes mental or physical performance. This can arise from factors like sleep deprivation, long periods of wakefulness, or demanding workload, compromising a crew's alertness and safe operation of an aircraft.

According to the Directorate General of Civil Aviation's guidelines, pilots are restricted to 8 flight hours within 24 hours, with up to five landings during a maximum 11-hour flight duty period. Flight time is measured from the time an airplane first moves for the purpose of take-off until it finally stops at the end of the flight.

However, the reality of maximizing aircraft utilization for revenue often results in a stressful environment for pilots due to tight scheduling.

Industry Feedback

“Cumulative fatigue has started showing its results and it is time that DGCA maintains a record of pilot demise and unfit issues due to conditions related to the heart," a pilot said on condition of anonymity.

In fact, Airlines Pilots’ Association of India has written to pilots regarding the urgent need of a mega body of Indian pilots under industry veteran Captain Shakti Lumba.

“The matter is of urgent attention as the worldwide flying fraternity has lost three pilots in 2 days due to cardiac arrest and this, we believe is attributable in no small measure to the working conditions that we are subjected to," Capt Sam Thomas President of the pilot body wrote in the letter.

DGCA norms say that airlines shall establish a clear policy with respect to fatigue reports. The policy should state not only ‘how to raise’ a report but also ‘what to do’ in response to a fatigue report. All the fatigue reports and the Action Taken reports shall be preserved by the operator for a period of minimum one year and be made available to the DGCA as and when required.

“There is a need for airlines and the regulator to focus on these fatigue reports at a microscopic level," another pilot said.

Airlines generally maintain a policy of counseling pilots reporting excessive fatigue. However, monitoring the frequency of these reports is often neglected. Pilots have long been concerned about their well-being, especially when rostered for back-to-back night shifts.

The incident involving the IndiGo pilot, who had undertaken two consecutive night shifts, emphasizes this concern. “DGCA's 2019 policy, permitting two straight night shifts, has been contested by pilots. Although a 24-hour rest is mandated after such shifts, airlines sometimes merge this with the weekly rest, exacerbating fatigue," said another pilot.

A night duty, as defined, encompasses any period between 0000 hours and 0500 hours in the relevant time zone.

“These incidents should be an eye opener for the regulatory bodies and airlines in India and abroad. As the number of flights increase with more air traffic, all stakeholders need to ensure that the aviators are provided an ecosystem where there is a responsible framework to manage the fatigue which comes with this job," the pilot added.