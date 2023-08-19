Industry
Mint Explainer: Are pilot deaths indicative of fatigue?
Summary
- The reality of maximizing aircraft utilization for revenue often results in a stressful environment for pilots due to tight scheduling.
Recent incidents of pilot deaths across three distinct airlines have reignited the global conversation on the critical issue of pilot fatigue. Mint explores the demands of this high-pressure profession and the associated challenges of fatigue and jet lag.
Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more