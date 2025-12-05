Mint Explainer | Can 72,000 public chargers fix India’s slow EV adoption?
With only 29,000 public chargers today, India’s push to add 72,000 more raises a bigger question: will the infrastructure keep pace with accelerating EV demand?
India’s electric vehicle (EV) market is expanding, but adoption remains modest across most segments, particularly cars, buses, and two-wheelers. An August report by Niti Aayog noted that while more than half of India’s three-wheelers are now electric, other categories continue to lag. Global EV penetration stood at 16.48% in 2024, compared with just 7.66% in India.