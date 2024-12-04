Industry
Mint Explainer: Can lawyers also be journalists?
Krishna Yadav 4 min read 04 Dec 2024, 01:44 PM IST
- The debate over lawyers moonlighting as journalists raises questions about professional boundaries, ethics, and the evolving nature of dual careers.
Can an advocate double as a journalist without compromising the sanctity of either profession? The Supreme Court is poised to answer this question in a landmark case involving advocate Mohd. Kamran, who juggles his legal practice with freelance journalism.
