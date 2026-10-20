Mint Explainer: What do clean fuel regulations mean for car buyers?

Ayaan Kartik
3 min read20 Oct 2026, 05:23 PM IST
logo
India has notified new CAFE norms.(AI generated image for representational purposes only)
Summary
Stricter CAFE 3 and BS7 norms will widen clean-fuel and hybrid choices across segments, but adapting to tighter emission standards and advanced engine tech is set to push up vehicle prices.

The government plans to roll out the latest iterations of two major clean fuel and emission regulations over the next three years to promote cleaner fuels and more efficient engines in the world’s third-largest automobile market. Carmakers face significant changes as they prepare compliance plans for Corporate Average Fuel Efficiency 3 (CAFE-3) and Bharat Stage 7 (BS7) norms.

Mint examines what these regulations mean for the industry and how they will affect car buyers.

Also Read | Delhi air pollution crisis: Does India have a health adaptation plan?

How significant will BS7 regulation be for the industry?

Rather than simply tightening emission limits, BS7 is expected to bring a fundamental shift in how emissions are tested and regulated. The norms are likely to bring testing closer to real-world driving conditions on roads while expanding the range of pollutants and testing conditions covered. They are also expected to bring electric vehicles and other powertrains within the regulatory framework, while bringing tyres under its wider ambit. For car buyers, this could mean cleaner vehicles, but also more sophisticated engines and pricier technology as carmakers adapt to stricter testing requirements.

Also Read | Mint Explainer: What makes a cloud sovereign?

Will vehicles cost more?

The short answer is yes. Meeting tighter fuel efficiency and emission standards will require carmakers to invest in cleaner engines, more efficient technology and hybrid systems. EVs and hybrids are also generally more expensive than comparable petrol models, although their running costs can be lower. This means the average price of new cars could rise as more expensive technologies become common across segments. BS7 could add to this cost as well, as carmakers and component suppliers invest in new technologies and testing systems. However, the extent of the increase will vary by vehicle and technology, with competition likely to limit how much of the additional cost is passed on to buyers.

Also Read | Mint Explainer: What’s at stake for consumer companies this festive season?

Will the industry benefit?

The biggest advantage for the Indian automobile industry will be greater alignment with global emission and efficiency standards. Global carmakers increasingly use India as a manufacturing base for exports as well as domestic sales, and vehicles developed to meet stricter domestic regulations can be more easily adapted for markets with similar requirements. This could help Indian plants become more important in global supply chains. Component makers could also benefit as carmakers invest in new engines, emission control systems, batteries, and other technologies. The transition will require significant investment, but it could also push the industry toward newer technologies and improve the competitiveness of Indian-made vehicles in overseas markets.

Also Read | Cancer drug prices: What the 30% margin cap means

How can both norms help EVs gain?

Both regulations could indirectly strengthen the case for EVs by making petrol and diesel vehicles more expensive and technologically complex. CAFE 3 will push carmakers to improve the overall efficiency of their fleets, while BS7 is expected to impose stricter and more realistic emission requirements. Meeting these requirements could require greater use of hybrid systems, cleaner engines, and other technologies in internal combustion vehicles. EVs, which have zero tailpipe emissions, can therefore become an easier way for carmakers to improve their overall performance. This does not mean EVs will replace petrol and hybrid cars immediately, but the regulations could encourage automakers to offer more EVs across different price segments.

About the Author

Ayaan Kartik

Ayaan Kartik is a Delhi-based journalist tracking the ever-growing world of automobiles and their components. With an experience of five years ranging from short-form news at Inshorts to longform journalism at Outlook Business magazine, he has dabbled into different storytelling formats. At Mint, he tries to regularly mix story styles, from longforms to crisp news stories. He has completed his graduation from Delhi University where he developed a liking for reading and writing about the world we live in today. Apart from automobiles, Ayaan likes to read up on geopolitics which has increasingly affected various sectors of the economy. Of all the promises journalism holds, he likes the fact that it allows a person to simply explain to readers about what is happening in the world. And what better sector than automobiles, which everyone since growing up has seen and felt connected to. Whether it is China's increasing grip on automobiles to growing affection for EVs in the country, Ayaan likes to connect his love for geopolitics and data to his stories as readers become more demanding on the types of stories they want.

Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

More

Topics

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.