The global aviation body International Air Transport Association (IATA) on Wednesday assigned the code of ‘DXN’ to the greenfield airport which is coming up at Jewar in the Gautam Buddha Nagar district of Uttar Pradesh. Mint explains what is an IATA airport code and how is it assigned. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

What is an IATA code? The need for unique identifiers for locations arose among pilots in the 1930s. While this started as a two-letter practice for airports, the restricted number of possible options soon resulted in a three-letter practice for identifying airports and other locations related to aviation connectivity in the world.

These are unique codes assigned by IATA to each individual airport across the world. The International Air Transport Association is a Montreal-based trade association of the world's airlines founded in 1945. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

These codes act as essential identifiers for airports globally in order to prevent any ambiguity between countries and cities. These are the codes which are featured on passengers' travel documents. They also perform a crucial link when it comes to communication with respect to air travel on a daily basis.

Passengers can find the IATA code for an airport in their flight schedules, tickets and baggage handling communication from one airport to another. These also aid in streamlining and regulating communication, operations, and logistics. In essence, these IATA codes are the basic piece of identification for an airport on every level.

How does IATA assign codes? According to the IATA Provisions of the Passenger Services Conference Resolution 763, in order to apply for a Location Code, a potential airport candidate must provide an online application form, visual proof of pictures of the structure of the location and signage. In the scenario that the airport is not yet open, it requires a letter from the local civil aviation authority confirming the opening date of the location and it also seeks a confirmation of the commercial scheduled operations that will be performed in the location. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In some cases, the three-letter IATA code may be derived from the city an airport is serving such as DEL for Delhi International Airport, BOM for Mumbai International Airport which serves the city of Mumbai or erstwhile Bombay, while in other cases the three-letter IATA airport code may be totally different from the name of the airport or the city it is serving such as YVZ for Toronto airport.

Sometimes, bus or ferry stations may also be eligible for an IATA three-letter location identifier if these locations are involved in intermodal airline travel.

To note It is also important to note that an airport is identified not just by an IATA code but also by an ICAO code. The International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) is a specialized agency of the United Nations that focuses on the development of international air transport. The ICAO airport codes are four-letter sequences and these are used by pilots and air traffic controllers for communication and on-board systems. For example, the ICAO code for Delhi International Airport is VIDP. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!