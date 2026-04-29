Mint Explainer: Why is the govt weighing a duty cut on cotton imports?

However, industry leaders claimed reducing or removing the duty would not affect Indian farmers as they are already protected by the MSP. “In case there are concerns that imports may affect Indian cotton farmers, the CCI can procure cotton from farmers at MSP and build up a buffer stock to a certain extent, as China has done in the past,” Shanmugam said, adding that CCI could create a buffer of six months to a year. “In this way, they can diffuse the unhealthy price hike on the cotton front, benefiting the industry and farmers,” he said.