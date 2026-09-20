Mint Explainer | Why an iOS update became a consumer rights issue

Samiksha Goel
4 min read20 Sep 2026, 04:36 PM IST
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The CCPA first issued Apple a notice in 2025, after receiving complaints that the iOS 18 update caused problems such as display and microphone malfunctions, with some consumers subsequently being charged for repairs. (AP)
Summary
The Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) is investigating Apple’s software warranty terms following complaints linked to the iOS 18 update, which allege violations of consumer rights.

A software update is meant to improve a phone’s performance. But what happens when an update causes a hardware failure—and the consumer is left to foot the repair bill? That question is at the heart of the Central Consumer Protection Authority’s (CCPA) probe into Apple’s software warranty terms following complaints linked to the iOS 18 update.

The CCPA first issued Apple a notice in 2025, after receiving complaints that the iOS 18 update caused problems such as display and microphone malfunctions, with some consumers subsequently being charged for repairs. The regulator asked the iPhone maker for details and what it had done to resolve them.

Now, nearly a year later, the CCPA has escalated the matter to its Investigation Wing, alleging violations of consumer rights. Mint explains:

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What is the CCPA investigating?

iOS 18 began rolling out in late 2024, after which some users reported issues including green, pink or white lines on displays, microphone and call failures, frozen screens, battery drain, and touchscreen and camera problems. Some consumers have also said they were asked to pay for repairs even though the problems emerged after the software update.

Replacing an iPhone 15 screen costs about 27,900, according to a Reuters report. The regulator is examining whether it is fair to make consumers bear such costs when the alleged trigger was Apple’s own software, and whether the company’s terms and repair practices amount to an unfair trade practice.

What is Apple’s stance?

Apple is contesting the regulator’s allegations, saying the CCPA’s case was based on 70 complaints and denying that iOS 18 has a systemic problem in India. In its 20 August response, it said the software had undergone stringent testing and that it had found no systemic issues or safety concerns. It also noted that only about 11% of iPhones were still running iOS 18 as of June 2026.

Apple has defended its software warranty terms, noting that its licence agreements state that the software is provided without any warranty. The company said it would work with the regulator to provide clarity on how it had responded to customers who reported problems.

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What’s the hidden warranty problem?

Apple’s standard warranty covers defects in materials and workmanship in the device’s hardware, but does not generally cover damage caused by software, including software updates or upgrades. That creates a grey area in cases where a software update is alleged to trigger a hardware problem. Consumers could find themselves paying for repairs if Apple determines that the fault falls outside warranty coverage, even if the problem appeared only after an update. The CCPA probe is likely to examine whether such warranty exclusions are fair when the software involved is supplied by the device maker itself.

Can consumer law override such contractual claims?

Yes, a warranty is a contractual arrangement between the company and the consumer, but its terms do not automatically insulate a company from obligations under India’s consumer protection laws. The Consumer Protection Act, 2019, allows authorities to examine practices that may amount to unfair trade practices or mislead consumers, and gives the CCPA powers to investigate such practices and direct corrective action.

A warranty may specify what kinds of defects or repairs Apple will cover, but the CCPA can separately examine whether consumers were unfairly made to bear costs because of an issue linked to the company's software or whether information provided to consumers about the problem was inadequate or misleading.

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Can there be implications for other device makers?

Apple is not alone in drawing a line between hardware warranties and software. Google’s India warranty explicitly covers hardware and excludes software elements, while OnePlus says its limited warranty does not cover, or only partially covers, software and excludes certain software-related problems. Samsung’s terms also say the company does not take responsibility for the quality of software used by consumers. Xiaomi, Vivo and Realme similarly frame their warranties around manufacturing defects and functional failures, with various exclusions. The case could have implications beyond Apple if the regulator finds the company accountable.

About the Author

Samiksha Goel

Samiksha Goel is a Bengaluru‑based journalist at Mint with seven years of experience reporting on startups, venture capital and strategic business narratives. She specialises in investigative reporting and company strategy‑focused stories that go beyond surface‑level developments to unpack why and how companies evolve, pivot and compete. Samiksha has been among the first to chronicle major startup sagas, from early deep dives into the GoMechanic story to nuanced analyses of shifting dynamics between food‑tech platforms like Swiggy and their restaurant partners, bringing clarity to complex, fast‑moving markets.<br><br>Before joining Mint, she was at The Morning Context, where she produced long‑form investigative pieces on consumer internet startups. She began her journalism career with Deccan Herald and The New Indian Express, covering emerging ventures and the broader business ecosystem. Drawing on a background in philosophy, she brings analytical rigour and intellectual curiosity to her reporting.<br><br>Outside her professional work, Samiksha enjoys reading, especially historical fiction and magic realism, going on day treks from Bengaluru, exploring the city’s food scene, and experimenting with fun recipes in her kitchen. Her days are spent digging into startups, untangling company strategies, and occasionally getting lost on a walk by a Bengaluru lake, sometimes in that order.

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