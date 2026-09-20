Mint Explainer | Why an iOS update became a consumer rights issue

A software update is meant to improve a phone’s performance. But what happens when an update causes a hardware failure—and the consumer is left to foot the repair bill? That question is at the heart of the Central Consumer Protection Authority’s (CCPA) probe into Apple’s software warranty terms following complaints linked to the iOS 18 update.
The CCPA first issued Apple a notice in 2025, after receiving complaints that the iOS 18 update caused problems such as display and microphone malfunctions, with some consumers subsequently being charged for repairs. The regulator asked the iPhone maker for details and what it had done to resolve them.