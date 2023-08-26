NEW DELHI: The Competition Commission of India (CCI) earlier this week came out with two schemes meant to facilitate early market correction in cases of anti-competitive practices which will also help to reduce litigation. While one scheme allows for the settlement of cases of anti-competitive practices where investigations are complete, the second one allows CCI to accept commitments for behavioural changes by businesses in return for dropping a probe. Mint takes a look at what these schemes strive to achieve and what it means for businesses: