Industry
Mint Explainer: How delayed EU sanctions bring relief to Indian diamond industry
Krishna Yadav 5 min read 28 Jun 2024, 11:09 AM IST
Summary
- This extension allows industry stakeholders additional time to implement a comprehensive traceability scheme for imported rough and polished natural diamonds.
The decision by the European Union on 24 June to defer its stricter sanctions on the import of Russian diamonds to March 2025 came as a big relief to the Indian diamond industry, particularly the polishing sector. India imports more than 30 percent of rough diamonds from Russia for cutting and polishing.
Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less