"The EU-G7 sanctions will eventually expand to include diamonds as small as 0.5 carats, potentially affecting up to 40% of Russia's diamond output. This could lead to supply shortages and bottlenecks in the global diamond trade. Diversifying supply sources and embracing lab-grown diamonds (LGDs) may be necessary to ensure the industry's long-term viability. India has the capacity to scale up production of LGDs, which could support and maintain stability during this transitional phase."