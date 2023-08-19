Mint Explainer: How does NFRA seek to uphold auditor independence?

Audit regulator National Financial Reporting Authority (NFRA) is making sustained efforts to ensure that auditors who sign off on financial statements of companies and banks are independent. Mint takes a look at steps taken by the regulator.

Why is auditor independence crucial?

To draw investments, the reliability of financial statements and governance in Indian firms is essential, especially as policy makers actively promote India's prospects to global investors, aiming for developed country status within the next 25 years. Auditor independence has emerged as a significant concern. Past corporate failures have revealed vulnerabilities in certain audit firms' practices and potential undue influence from management.

Family-run businesses dominate India's corporate landscape, with many family members of majority shareholders also serving as top executives. While audit committees featuring independent directors exist, the fact that audit fees come directly from the company sometimes hampers perceived auditor independence.

Financial discrepancies within companies often arise either from shareholders channeling company funds to closely-associated entities for personal benefit or individual fraud.

What is the mandate of NFRA?

The NFRA is tasked with enforcing adherence to accounting and auditing standards and supervising the quality of service of professionals responsible for such compliance. The agency also advises the government on accounting and auditing policies for adoption by corporations. Its oversight encompasses statutory auditors of listed entities, banks, insurers, power utilities, sizable unlisted public companies, and any other organizations referred by the government.

What are the major steps taken by NFRA to uphold auditor independence?

NFRA speaks through its orders. Its audit quality review reports and disciplinary orders against erring auditors explain the regulator's expectations from the auditors and the legal requirements auditors are expected to comply with under laws, rules and guidelines including of Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.

NFRA has issued stringent orders against auditors it has found to have erred in their duties, including imposing penalties and debarring them. In the case of audit of Infrastructure Leasing & Financial Services Ltd. (IL&FS) group entities for FY18, NFRA has laid down interpretations of auditor independence norms. The watchdog has clarified through its orders what constitutes a ‘management service’, which an auditor is prohibited from offering, both directly and indirectly to an audit client.

In the absence of a definition in the Companies Act, "management services" have to be understood in their literal meaning as services performed by the statutory auditor for the management, according to the watchdog. Also, NFRA has given detailed analysis of network relationships that are common in the audit industry and how these could violate auditor independence norms. Some of the audit firms have gone to court challenging the regulator on these.

What are the key areas where NFRA wants a mindset change among auditors and company management?

NFRA has emphasised that quitting audit assignment does not absolve a statutory auditor of his responsibility to report fraud noticed during the audit. According to NFRA, it is a misconception among auditors that resigning from audit engagement will absolve them from consequences of not reporting a fraud, NFRA said in June in an announcement. The regulator wants auditors to exercise their professional skepticism and not be influenced by the management.

Also, NFRA has highlighted that audit documentation is vital. In an order issued last month, it explained that ongoing negotiations with banks and non-bank lenders for restructuring loans does not absolve a company from its responsibility to recognise interest cost in financial statements and that statutory auditors cannot wash their hands off their obligation to raise a red flag for such omission.