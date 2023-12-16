Mint Explainer: How existing curbs may impact India's 20% ethanol blending goals

The Indian government earlier this month directed sugar mills to cease using cane juice for ethanol production and instead increase sugar output. This directive is aimed at addressing domestic supply concerns amid a smaller sugarcane crop due to poor rainfall. Already, the likely fall in production has driven domestic sugar prices to their highest levels in nearly 14 years, exacerbating the government's fight against food inflation. The development, which follows the Centre's restrictions on sugar exports, can impact India's ambitious goal to achieve a 20% ethanol blend in fuel by 2025-26.