Mint Explainer: How India is leading a shakeup of the global travel industry

However, interest in travel is flourishing in other regions, leading to a shift in the balance of outbound travel, according to a report by McKinsey & Co titled 'The state of tourism and hospitality 2024'. The report said new groups of travellers are emerging in Eastern Europe, India and Southeast Asia, which have fast-growing pools of first-time tourists. Notably, around 27 million Indians travelled abroad in 2019, before the pandemic. In 2022, about 20 million Indians travelled overseas and the UAE, Saudi Arabia and the US were the top destinations that year.