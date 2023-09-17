Mint Explainer: How will changes to the law affect India's mining sector?

What changes has the government made to the MMDR Act?

The government has amended the MMDR Act to allow private-sector participation in the exploration and mining of critical minerals such as cobalt, copper, graphite, lithium, molybdenum, nickel, phosphorus, potash, silicon, tellurium, titanium and tungsten. Most of these minerals could earlier be mined only by government companies, and limited exploration restricted their production. Now, the private sector will be able to secure a composite licence (for exploration and mining) for some of these minerals. Standalone mining companies will also get exploration licences to establish mineral blocks and generate revenue through the life of the mine (about 50 years).

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}