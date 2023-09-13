Mint Explainer: India-Saudi Arabia deals - A bull-run in the making?
Summary
- The plethora of deals and the strategic focus on non-oil sectors could represent a turning point in addressing trade imbalance, while simultaneously providing a tailwind for Indian-listed companies seeking to expand their horizons in the Middle East
As India fortifies its economic links with the Middle East, particularly through newly inked Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) with Saudi Arabia, shares of several Indian-listed companies are experiencing a positive nudge. The agreements aim to explore opportunities for Indian firms in the kingdom's flourishing non-oil sectors, which are enjoying strong subsidies from both nations.