Mint Explainer: Opinion trading apps win relief—but is it game on or just extra time?
Sakshi Sadashiv 4 min read 18 May 2025, 06:49 PM IST
SummaryChhattisgarh wants them blocked, Haryana is watching, and Sebi won’t touch them—what’s next for India’s prediction apps? Mint decodes.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
A fresh legal twist has kept India’s opinion trading apps alive—at least for now.
Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less