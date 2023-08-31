Mint Explainer: The rationale behind bringing 44 drugs under price control
Summary
- This has been done under the provisions of Drugs (Prices Control) Order, 2013, with an aim to put in place a regulatory framework for pricing of drugs to ensure availability of medicines at reasonable prices
New Delhi: India's National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority (NPPA) has extended price controls to an additional 44 drugs, commonly prescribed for conditions ranging from pain management and mental health issues like depression and anxiety, to gastrointestinal disorders, hypertension, and various autoimmune diseases. This regulatory move falls under the ambit of the Drugs (Prices Control) Order of 2013, and aims to establish a structured pricing environment to ensure the accessibility of essential medications at reasonable costs. Mint explains.