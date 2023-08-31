Mint Explainer: The rationale behind bringing 44 drugs under price control

# How are drug prices regulated in India?

Prices of drugs in India are regulated as per provisions of Drugs (Prices Control) Order, 2013, by NPPA, under the aegis of Department of Pharmaceuticals (DoP), that fixes the ceiling price of scheduled medicines. It also fixes retail price of ‘new drugs’ for existing manufacturers of scheduled formulations. For non-scheduled formulations, a manufacturer is at liberty to fix its maximum retail Ppice (MRP) but cannot increase the same by more than 10% of what was prevalent during the preceding 12 months.

