Mint Explainer: The trigger for DCGI alert on Abbott’s Digene, Takeda cancer jab
Summary
- DCGI has issued advisories to discontinue the use of Abbott's Digene Gel, a popular antacid medication, and Takeda's Adcetris Injection for cancer treatment, citing safety concerns
The Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) is intensifying oversight to ensure safety and transparency. Recently, it issued advisories to discontinue the use of Abbott's Digene Gel, a popular antacid medication, and Takeda's Adcetris Injection for cancer treatment, citing safety concerns. Mint takes a closer look at the developments.