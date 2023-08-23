Mint Explainer: UDAN needs right wings for maximum flight
Summary
- Industry experts are of the view that the UDAN scheme needs balanced scrutiny on all stakeholders involved in order to reap the full benefit for a country that is currently at a penetration rate of 3-4% in terms of air travel.
New Delhi: To provide affordable air connectivity to under-connected and unconnected cities in India, the Indian government launched a regional air connectivity scheme in October 2016 called Ude Desh ka Aam Naagrik or UDAN, which in Hindi language means flight. Mint tracks the altitudes the flight soared to and the headwinds it continues to face today.