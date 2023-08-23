Mint Explainer: UDAN needs right wings for maximum flight

Status check

While the regional connectivity scheme was launched with the intention of promoting regional tourism, the ecosystem still needs to be improved to enable more startup airlines in India catering to remote areas. However, data shows that all four regional carriers that existed in 2016, namely Zoom Air, Air Costa, Air Carnival and TruJet do not exist in 2023. As of July this year, there are only two new regional airlines in India in the form of Star Air and Fly big with a 0.2% market share each in domestic air traffic. State-run Alliance Air has 1% share in the July data.