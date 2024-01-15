Mint Explainer: Unruly passengers on flights and how authorities handle them
Airlines categorize unruly behavior into three levels, ranging from verbal harassment to life-threatening actions
The civil aviation industry has been a witness to regular incidents of misconduct by both passengers and airline staff over the past decade. With air travel growing by over 140% since 2013 to more than 150 million air passengers in 2023, these incidents have become increasingly frequent. Misconduct among passengers ranges from minor issues like dissatisfaction with cold food to requests for remaining seated.