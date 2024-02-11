Mint Explainer: What does it take to build an aviation hub?
The civil aviation ministry is working on a national aviation hub policy to provide a fillip to Indian airlines in international expansion to and from India
To place its airports on the global aviation map, the Indian government is looking to enhance the country's airport infrastructure to rival the world's premier aviation hubs. This initiative aims not only to boost international traffic through Indian airports but also to increase their operational efficiency. Mint takes a look at the world's largest centres of international traffic, the benchmarks set by the world's busiest airports, and the key factors that drive their efficiency.