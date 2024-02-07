Mint Explainer: What's behind the micro and small enterprises payment dilemma?

For instance, a business purchases certain components from a small unit on 10 February. The MSMED Act requires that the supplier should be paid by 25 February if the two parties do not have a written agreement regarding payment. If they have entered into a written agreement, the payment needs to be made by 26 March. As long as the payment is made by 31 March, the buyer will be allowed to claim deduction from income. If the payment is made after 31 March, deduction for the expenditure can be claimed in 2024-25. If the purchase date is 31 March, the seller has agreed to be paid by 15 May and the payment is made by that date, the buyer can claim deduction in 2023-24.