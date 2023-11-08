Mint Explainer: What's behind the slowdown in fast-food sales?
Summary
- Several leading fast-food companies underperformed in the September quarter thanks to a combination of factors, such as relatively more religious days and increasing competition from smaller players.
New Delhi: Several leading fast-food companies, including Devyani International Ltd, Sapphire Foods, Jubilant Foodworks, and Westlife Foodworld Limited, reported sluggish sales in the September quarter. This was due to a combination of factors, such as an extended period of religious days, which adversely affected the sale of non-vegetarian food, and increasing competition from smaller players.