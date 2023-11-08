Mint Explainer: What's behind the slowdown in fast-food sales?

But Ravi Jaipuria, non-executive chairman, Devyani International Limited, remained hopeful of a rebound in consumer spending over the next few quarters. "High inflation across industries and categories from a macroeconomic perspective has led to a short-term impact on consumer sentiment and spending in the last few quarters. Despite this, our performance remains resilient and we continue to invest in the business for long-term growth. We are hopeful that a rebound in consumer spending will take place in the next few quarters, positioning us for success in the dynamic and evolving QSR landscape," Jaipuria said during the company's earnings announcement.