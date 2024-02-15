Mint Explainer: Why AIFs want to pledge shares of investee companies
Summary
- Sebi currently considers pledging securities of portfolio companies by AIFs to enable investee businesses to avail bank finance as indirect borrowing and prohibits category I and II AIFs from entering into such arrangements
Eight months after it pulled up some alternative investment funds (AIFs) for pledging shares in investee companies to facilitate financing for the latter, markets regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) looks set to ease its rule on indirect borrowing. The regulator published a consultation paper on lifting prohibitions on AIFs pledging shares they hold in infrastructure companies earlier this month. The proposal is seen as a measure to accelerate infrastructure development in the country.