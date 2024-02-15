Mint Explainer: Why AIFs want to pledge shares of investee companies

It is commonplace for promoters and significant shareholders of businesses to offer their holdings to the company to use as collateral to raise funds, and AIFs tend to be significant stakeholders in many projects in which they invest. Infrastructure building entities, in particular, require large borrowings to execute projects as equity alone will not suffice. Most of the infrastructure projects have long gestation and the inability to raise funding can affect timely execution and lead to cost overruns, which will then hurt the interest of investors. Lack of adequate funding can sometimes result in the shelving of the project. Lenders will not disburse large loans unless they are given some comfort in the form of shares held by promoters and others as collateral. Such collateral allows lenders to intervene in a project if the borrower (usually a special purpose vehicle implementing the project) defaults on repayments.