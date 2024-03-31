Mint Explainer: Why Alphabet, Apple and Meta are in EU’s crosshairs
SummaryThe European Commission suspects that the measures put in place by big tech companies fall short of effective compliance with their obligations under the European Union’s Digital Markets Act
Alphabet, Apple and Meta might be in deep trouble for suspected breaches of the European Union’s Digital Markets Act (DMA) if it is proven that they used their dominant position to impose unfair conditions on users and to restrict choices. If these companies are found to be in breach of the Act, they could face heavy penalties, amounting to as much as 10% of their global turnover.