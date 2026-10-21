Mint explainer: Why are consumer brands resorting to cross-industry marketing?

Vaeshnavi Kasthuril
5 min read21 Oct 2026, 03:12 PM IST
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By partnering with a business in another category, a brand can tap into an established audience rather than spend time building one from scratch.
Summary
Unlike traditional partnerships between brands in the same industry, these cross-category collaborations bring together businesses with different products and consumer bases.

Brand collaborations are not new, but companies are increasingly partnering with businesses outside their own categories to reach new audiences and generate buzz. Recent examples include a limited-edition apparel collection by Bengaluru-based restaurant PHURR and fashion brand SNITCH; a tiramisu-inspired protein bar by Subko Coffee and The Whole Truth; and a tie-up between quick-service restaurant chain Mad Over Donuts and Korean beauty brand Laneige.

Unlike traditional partnerships between brands in the same industry, these cross-category collaborations bring together businesses with different products and consumer bases. They offer a way to reach new customers, share marketing costs and create novel products. But how much can they save on advertising, and can the initial buzz translate into sustained sales? Mint explains.

What makes cross-category collaborations attractive?

The primary draw is the ability to reach new customers quickly and efficiently. By partnering with a business in another category, a brand can tap into an established audience rather than spend time building one from scratch. A restaurant can introduce a fashion label to its diners, while a coffee shop can expose a packaged-food brand to consumers who may be more inclined to try its products.

Also Read | Quick commerce, uncertain demand push up festive borrowing for consumer brands

Harish Bijoor, a business and brand strategy specialist, said collaborations help brands reach distinct consumer groups. “Brands live in the minds of consumers,” he said. These partnerships allow businesses to “cross-pollinate” the relationships they have built with their respective audiences.

Novelty adds to the appeal. An unexpected pairing or limited-edition product gives consumers a fresh reason to engage with a brand and creates a talking point that can extend beyond the campaign itself.

Are collaborations cheaper than traditional advertising?

Collaborations can offer visibility without the expense of a conventional advertising campaign. Brands may exchange products, promotional support or access to their respective customers and physical spaces, rather than pay for every element of a campaign.

“If traditional typical advertising costs 100, this will cost 1.2,” Bijoor said, comparing the relative costs of traditional advertising and collaborations. He did not disclose the underlying data, making the comparison an indication of his assessment rather than a verified industry-wide benchmark.

“Most of these things are barters which have no money relationship at all,” he said.

Collaborations can also lend a product credibility by associating it with a business consumers already know and trust. The actual savings, however, depend on the resources each partner contributes and the scale of the campaign.

Does the buzz translate into sales?

Visibility is only the first step. A collaboration may introduce consumers to a brand, but that does not establish whether they will buy the product, purchase it again or spend more with the company.

Bijoor said brand integrations across television and streaming platforms can raise awareness and generate interest. The intended progression is from awareness to interest and then a desire to buy. But increased visibility alone does not establish that a campaign has generated additional sales.

Brands therefore need to distinguish between the attention a campaign attracts and its commercial returns. More meaningful measures include whether it brings in first-time buyers, prompts product trials and encourages repeat purchases. Without such evidence, a campaign may generate considerable conversation without materially affecting sales.

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Why are these partnerships often short-lived?

Brands often design collaborations to be temporary, using a limited window to build awareness and create a sense of novelty. Bijoor cited Snabbit’s integration with Bigg Boss as an example of how brands can use established platforms to reach audiences beyond their existing markets.

“If Snabbit is on Bigg Boss, the brand name comes to the fore and everybody starts asking, What is Snabbit?” Bijoor said. Such integrations can raise awareness in markets where a service has little presence.

Bijoor said these partnerships are deliberately short-lived because awareness can build quickly. “They're actually engineered to be super short-lived because awareness happens in a nanosecond,” he said. Citing research on brand exposure, he said six consecutive days of visibility could be enough to establish awareness, although the time required varies by category and how familiar consumers are with a brand.

“For that, if I'm paying for the entire series, the rest of it is a waste of money,” he said, referring to the value of continuing an integration after awareness has been established. However, awareness is only the first step. Whether consumers go on to try a service such as Snabbit or become repeat customers depends on what follows the campaign.

What are the limitations?

Scalability is a key constraint. A partnership that works in a handful of outlets or locations may be difficult to replicate across a much larger market. “Most of the time you aren't able to scale it,” Bijoor said.

Brands continue to spread their marketing budgets across television, print, radio, outdoor advertising, digital platforms and on-ground activations, alongside partnerships and barter arrangements, he said.

This mix is particularly relevant when targeting younger consumers. Bijoor said traditional, top-down advertising may be less effective with this audience, while bottom-up engagement can be more compelling. Collaborations can form part of that approach, but they are not a replacement for a broader marketing strategy.

Also Read | The new playbooks building consumer brands in India

About the Author

Vaeshnavi Kasthuril

Vaeshnavi reports on the business of consumption from Bengaluru, tracking how India shops, eats, and clicks. As a correspondent with Mint’s consumer economy team, she covers sectors ranging from retail and food and beverage to the rapid rise of quick commerce. She is a 2025 graduate of the Asian College of Journalism’s Bloomberg Business and Finance programme. She joined the Mint newsroom in May 2025 and this is her first stint in journalism. She holds a bachelor's degree in accounting and finance from the University of Madras. Vaeshnavi loves storytelling and breaking down complex jargon and numbers to bring out insightful yet simple-to-understand narratives. She is a Malayali but has spent most of her life living in Chennai. During her school days, she was an avid debater and loved participating in anything that involved holding a mic and standing on stage talking to a room filled with people. A diehard SRK fan, she can be found vibing to Indie music and Bollywood songs in her free time. She is a self-confessed cold coffee addict who won’t let a day pass without one, and is always café-hopping in search of the city’s best brew.

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