Mint Explainer: Why auto industry is divided on tax breaks for hybrid vehicles
Summary
- While some companies argue that tax cuts on hybrid vehicles could see higher adoption, those against contend that hybrids are an intermediate technology in the transition to a fully electric future and should not get concessionary tax rates
Top automakers are divided on the Indian government's tax policy on hybrid cars. While Maruti Suzuki and Toyota advocate for lower taxes for hybrids to encourage their adoption, Tata Motors, Mahindra, and Hyundai argue against any preferential tax treatment for these vehicles.