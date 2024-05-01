Industry
Mint Explainer: Why good corporate-governance practices are crucial for startups
Summary
- The Confederation of Indian Industry recently released a corporate-governance charter for startups, since Sebi's corporate-governance codes and those enshrined in the Companies Act, 2013 apply to large, listed companies.
Scandals at a number of high-profile startups such as Byju’s, BharatPe, GoMechanic, Housing.com and Zilingo over the past few years have raised concerns about corporate-governance practices at these once-celebrated businesses.
