Mint Explainer: Why good corporate-governance practices are crucial for startups

The CII said in its recent charter that governance failure at many high-profile startups sparked concerns about significant erosion in the value of shareholders’ stakes. An example that stands out is that of Paytm’s parent firm One97 Communications Ltd. Its public shares, issued at ₹2,150 apiece in November 2021, are currently trading below ₹375, or more than 80% lower. The stock listed at a discount to its issue price before plummeting below ₹600 over the next few months following regulatory action by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).