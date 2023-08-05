Mint Explainer: Why India revised good manufacturing practices for MSME drug cos

New Delhi: Last week, the Centre made it mandatory for medium, small, and micro enterprises (MSMEs) engaged in making drugs to follow good manufacturing practices (GMP) at the pharmaceutical manufacturing site. As a part of the plan, pharma companies having an annual turnover of over ₹250 crore will have to compulsorily follow GMP within six months, while those with a turnover of less than ₹250 crore will have to do so in a 12-month period. The government amending schedule M of the Drugs and Cosmetics Rules, 1945 to upgrade and tighten the GMP norms for pharma firms. This compulsory compliance comes after the government inspection found serious lapses in the maintenance by these drug firms. Mint takes a closer look at it.

Why are good manufacturing practices (GMP) for pharma companies?

Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) are mandatory standards that aim to bring quality into product by way of control on materials, methods, machines, processes, personnel, facility and environment etc. GMP was first incorporated in Schedule M of the Drugs and Cosmetics Rules, 1945 in the year 1988 and the last amendment was done in June 2005. Existing schedule M under the Drugs Rules, 1945 prescribes details of requirements of facilities and their maintenance, personnel, manufacture, control and safety testing, storage and transport of material, written procedures, written records, traceability, etc.

How many MSME drug firms are GMP certified in India?

India is major exporter of medicines to Low-Middle-Income-Countries (LMIC) which require WHO GMP certification. There are around 10,500 manufacturing units in the country out of which around 8500 fall under MSME category. We have around 2,000 units in the MSME category in the country having WHO GMP certification.

Why are GMP norms so important for drug makers?

Pharmaceutical manufacturing and quality domain has developed significantly in the last 15-20 years. The linkage between good manufacturing practice and product quality is interdependent. Hence, to keep pace with fast changing manufacturing and quality domain, there was a necessity to revisit and revise the principles and concept of GMP mentioned in current Schedule M. This would bring India’s GMP recommendations and compliance expectation at par with global standards, specially to those of WHO, and ensure production of globally acceptable quality of drug.

Why was there a need to revise GMP regulations?

The Indian government has tightened GMP norms for the drug makers, especially for MSMEs because in the recent past several reports alleged that some Indian cough syrups made by MSMEs were linked to children’s deaths in many developing countries, including 66 in Gambia. Following which, the government has conducted Risk Based Inspections 162 units and 14 public testing labs till now. Major issues found during RBI inspections were poor documentation, lack of process and analytical validations, absence of self-assessment, absence of quality failure investigation, absence of internal product quality review, absence of testing of incoming raw material, infrastructural deficiency to avoid cross-contamination, absence of professionally qualified employees, faulty design of manufacturing and testing areas etc.

What change will it bring?

The upgraded and revised GMP will ensure quality of drugs and patient safety at large. This will address most of the deficiencies related to documentation, failure investigation and technically qualified personnel with the right person doing the right job. It will support the development of robust quality management system in the pharma company, thereby enabling production of globally acceptable quality medicine. Better quality management will help manufacturers grow their business nationally and internationally which is a huge opportunity for Indian pharmaceutical business. Therefore, in order to have smooth transition from the present Schedule M to revised schedule M, the union government has decided to provide a transition period 6 months and 12 months for large manufacturers (> 250 Cr turnover) and MSME (< 250 Cr turnover) respectively to adopt GMP guidelines.

Will increase costs for manufacturers and consequently prices for consumers?

Maintenance of manufacturing unit is a part of their routine work, but companies fail to do so. This should not increase the cost for either manufacturers, or consumers.

What is the revenue limit? Do big listed companies also come under its ambit?

As of now, there is no upper revenue limit. Big pharma companies already follow the GMP rules and get the certification to bring their products on a par with global standards.