Mint Explainer: Why India revised good manufacturing practices for MSME drug cos

New Delhi: Last week, the Centre made it mandatory for medium, small, and micro enterprises (MSMEs) engaged in making drugs to follow good manufacturing practices (GMP) at the pharmaceutical manufacturing site. As a part of the plan, pharma companies having an annual turnover of over ₹250 crore will have to compulsorily follow GMP within six months, while those with a turnover of less than ₹250 crore will have to do so in a 12-month period. The government amending schedule M of the Drugs and Cosmetics Rules, 1945 to upgrade and tighten the GMP norms for pharma firms. This compulsory compliance comes after the government inspection found serious lapses in the maintenance by these drug firms. Mint takes a closer look at it.