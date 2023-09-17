Industry
Mint Explainer: Why is Akasa Air taking 43 pilots to court?
Summary
- India’s youngest airline is seeking ₹21.6 crore in compensation from 43 former pilots, claiming they left without serving the mandatory notice period
With the aggressive expansion of IndiGo and airlines under the Air India umbrella, industry experts have pointed out that India’s aviation industry faces a scarcity of senior pilots.
Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more