Mint Explainer: Why is refurbished phone demand up while new smartphones dip?
Summary
- At the budget end, phone buyers are not rushing to upgrade, since brands have so far failed to offer compelling features at cheap prices
New Delhi: On Wednesday, Mint reported that the sale of refurbished smartphones in India is projected to grow to mid- to high-single digits through this calendar year, even as the average price of a second-hand smartphone rose by over 50% this year. This growth comes against a backdrop of declining shipments and consumer demand for new phones. On 3 August, market tracker IDC India said that new smartphone shipments dropped for a fourth straight quarter, and by 10% year-on-year (YoY) in the first half of CY23. Mint explains why refurbished smartphone sales continue to grow, even though buyers aren’t interested in new phones.