Mint Explainer: Why is refurbished phone demand up while new smartphones dip?

New Delhi: On Wednesday, Mint reported that the sale of refurbished smartphones in India is projected to grow to mid- to high-single digits through this calendar year, even as the average price of a second-hand smartphone rose by over 50% this year. This growth comes against a backdrop of declining shipments and consumer demand for new phones. On 3 August, market tracker IDC India said that new smartphone shipments dropped for a fourth straight quarter, and by 10% year-on-year (YoY) in the first half of CY23. Mint explains why refurbished smartphone sales continue to grow, even though buyers aren’t interested in new phones.

Are smartphone brands themselves to be blamed for this shift?

To an extent, yes. The covid-19 pandemic necessitated users across the economic demographic to get smartphones, as work and education worldwide shifted to remote operations. At the top of the price pyramid, premium smartphone users invested in new and expensive devices, while budget smartphone buyers started considering second-hand phones. Now, three years since the first lockdown, many premium phone buyers have started selling their devices to get new ones—which IDC’s 3 August report reflected with a 75% YoY rise in the shipment of premium phones priced above ₹50,000. These premium devices are now percolating through to the second-hand market, giving second-hand phone buyers the option to get premium devices at budget prices.

At the budget end, phone buyers are not rushing to upgrade, since brands have so far failed to offer compelling features at cheap prices. As a result, those who are looking to upgrade are now considering second-hand and refurbished phones, which also offer premium features without the buyers needing to stretch their budgets.

How big is the price difference in smartphones?

On the refurbished electronics marketplace Cashify, a three-year-old Apple iPhone 12 is presently listed at ₹35,899. The same, on Apple’s own official online store, costs ₹59,900. This price difference is even greater in the unorganized second-hand smartphone market, which industry analysts say accounts for over 80% of all refurbished smartphone sales in the country. Citing data, Mint on 16 August said that the average selling price (ASP) of a second-hand smartphone at as low as ₹9,000, while the ASP of a new smartphone in India right now is nearly ₹20,000. Nakul Kumar, co-founder and chief operating officer of Cashify, said the ASP of smartphones on the platform is also ₹20,000, although Cashify typically commands a premium for its organized sales platform and refurbishing services.

How big an impact have organized sellers had in the market?

Second-hand smartphone buyers often upgrade nowadays if they find a compelling premium device at a good price point. This has been driven by buyers having a longer usage cycle for new smartphones, which in turn is leading them to treat smartphone upgrades as optional. However, optional purchases are also being driven by the second-hand market, which ensures that buyers do not need to spend full price to upgrade to a premium phone. Further, sellers such as Cashify, XtraCover and HyperXchange today offer warranties, servicing facilities, online deliveries and even insurance plans, which has significantly altered the overall experience of buying a second-hand smartphone today, removing human bargaining and hassles from the process.

What does this say about India’s top phone brands?

Smartphone brands, analysts said, are unable to lower prices of devices at the budget end due to sustained high component prices of key parts such as 5G modems. This, coupled with weak buyer sentiment, low demand due to increased smartphone usage cycles, and significant marketing costs as well, has meant that sales of new phones have slowed down. However, brands remain confident that the second-hand phone market will not eat into the demand for new phones in the long run, once prices start dropping and 5G connectivity becomes ubiquitous.