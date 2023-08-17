How big is the price difference in smartphones?

On the refurbished electronics marketplace Cashify, a three-year-old Apple iPhone 12 is presently listed at ₹35,899. The same, on Apple’s own official online store, costs ₹59,900. This price difference is even greater in the unorganized second-hand smartphone market, which industry analysts say accounts for over 80% of all refurbished smartphone sales in the country. Citing data, Mint on 16 August said that the average selling price (ASP) of a second-hand smartphone at as low as ₹9,000, while the ASP of a new smartphone in India right now is nearly ₹20,000. Nakul Kumar, co-founder and chief operating officer of Cashify, said the ASP of smartphones on the platform is also ₹20,000, although Cashify typically commands a premium for its organized sales platform and refurbishing services.