Mint Explainer | Why isn't quick fashion working?

Samiksha Goel
3 min read8 Jul 2026, 05:07 PM IST
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The race to deliver fashion in minutes is still a small one. (AFP)
Summary
Klydo's shutdown makes it the second quick-fashion startup to fold in under a year, exposing why the ultra-fast delivery model that worked for groceries hasn't translated to apparel. 

Founded in September 2025, Klydo has become the second quick-fashion startup to shut down, raising questions about whether the model is fundamentally harder to crack than quick commerce. While the promise of delivering trendy fashion in under an hour attracted investor interest, turning that promise into a sustainable business has proved far more difficult. Is quick fashion facing structural challenges, or is the category simply too early in its evolution? Mint explains.

Who are the key players in quick fashion?

The race to deliver fashion in minutes is still a small one. New-age startups such as Slikk, Knot, Zilo and Zulu Club are building businesses around the promise of delivering trendy apparel within hours or even minutes. Klydo and Blip were other entrants before they shut down operations. Meanwhile, established e-commerce companies are also experimenting with faster fashion delivery. Myntra has expanded its rapid-delivery service, while Ajio and Nykaa Fashion have been investing in faster fulfilment. Unlike traditional ecommerce, these players rely on dark stores or micro-warehouses stocked with a limited selection of high-demand products to enable near-instant deliveries.

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Why have two quick-fashion startups already shut down?

While Klydo has not disclosed a reason, simply saying it is pivoting to a ‘sharper product vision’, it is not the first casualty in India's quick-fashion experiment. In July 2025, Blip shut down less than a year after launch, with co-founder Ansh Agarwal citing funding constraints and execution challenges. The startup, which promised 30-minute deliveries through a network of micro-warehouses, said bootstrapping made it difficult to compete in a capital-intensive market. Agarwal also pointed to delays in refining the company's go-to-market strategy, which slowed its expansion. The shutdown underscored a key challenge for quick-fashion startups: the model requires significant upfront investment in inventory, logistics and brand partnerships before it can achieve scale.

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Has quick fashion managed to attract funding?

The success of quick commerce sparked investor interest in applying the same model to fashion, with several startups raising capital to test the idea. Slikk has raised $13.5 million in investor funding, including from Nexus Venture Partners and Lightspeed, while Zulu Club has also secured seed funding to build its rapid-delivery fashion platform. Klydo, founded by former Udaan executives, secured around $2 million in seed funding before shutting down, while Knot has raised around $5 million. Mumbai-based Zilo has raised around $20 million. Investors were drawn by the possibility that fashion, one of India's largest ecommerce categories, could replicate the explosive growth seen in quick commerce. But unlike groceries, the business has yet to demonstrate a scalable business model.

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What makes fashion harder than groceries?

The biggest challenge is that people don't shop for clothes the way they shop for groceries. A customer may buy milk every few days, but a T-shirt or dress is usually an occasional purchase. Even when they do shop, there's no guarantee they'll like the fit, colour or fabric, which leads to far more returns than in grocery delivery. Fashion companies, therefore, have to carry a much wider assortment of products while accepting that many items may sit unsold. Also, with fashion being a low-frequency purchase, generating enough orders to justify the cost of maintaining neighbourhood warehouses and ultra-fast delivery is harder.

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Can anyone build a profitable model?

Quick fashion operates with structurally tighter unit economics because it combines shorter product lifecycles, smaller production runs and a much faster merchandising cadence, according to Mani Singhal, managing director and co-lead, Consumer & Retail Practice at Alvarez & Marsal India. Every additional percentage point of markdowns, returns or customer acquisition cost has a disproportionate impact on profitability, she said. The model therefore depends on exceptional inventory productivity, high full-price sell-through, rapid inventory turns, and strong repeat-purchase behaviour. Incumbents like Myntra and Ajio have several advantages, such as relationships with brands, a large product catalogue, an established supply chain, and existing customers. They can also limit quick delivery to high-demand products and densely populated neighbourhoods to overcome inventory-related challenges.

About the Author

Samiksha Goel

Samiksha Goel is a Bengaluru‑based journalist at Mint with seven years of experience reporting on startups, venture capital and strategic business narratives. She specialises in investigative reporting and company strategy‑focused stories that go beyond surface‑level developments to unpack why and how companies evolve, pivot and compete. Samiksha has been among the first to chronicle major startup sagas, from early deep dives into the GoMechanic story to nuanced analyses of shifting dynamics between food‑tech platforms like Swiggy and their restaurant partners, bringing clarity to complex, fast‑moving markets.<br><br>Before joining Mint, she was at The Morning Context, where she produced long‑form investigative pieces on consumer internet startups. She began her journalism career with Deccan Herald and The New Indian Express, covering emerging ventures and the broader business ecosystem. Drawing on a background in philosophy, she brings analytical rigour and intellectual curiosity to her reporting.<br><br>Outside her professional work, Samiksha enjoys reading, especially historical fiction and magic realism, going on day treks from Bengaluru, exploring the city’s food scene, and experimenting with fun recipes in her kitchen. Her days are spent digging into startups, untangling company strategies, and occasionally getting lost on a walk by a Bengaluru lake, sometimes in that order.

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