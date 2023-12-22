Mint Explainer: Why Meta and Signal are sweating over the telecom bill

Meta, Signal and a host of messaging platforms as well as digital rights activists have raised concerns about the provisions of the Telecommunication Bill, 2023, which they say imperils encryption. In a letter to Union minister for communications Ashwani Vaishnaw, Signal and 60 global digital companies have called for a withdrawal of the Bill, recently passed by both houses of Parliament.

The statute is intended to replace colonial-era legislation and also amend the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) Act, 1997.

Explaining the need for a new law in the statement of objects and reason of the telecom Bill, the government states: “The current legal framework is governed by three laws enacted in 1885, 1933 and 1950. The nature of telecommunication, its usage and underlying technologies have undergone massive changes, especially in the past decade. Therefore, there is a need for enacting a legislation for telecom sector that serves the needs of our society."

The TelegraphWires (Unlawful Possession) Act, 1950 was repealed earlier this month along with several other outdated laws, while the Indian Telegraph Act, 1885 and the Indian Wireless Telegraphy Act, 1933 will be repealed when this telecom Bill becomes law.

What are the main concerns?

On the face of it, there is no reference to OTT services in the Bill passed by Parliament. This led many to believe that the new law will not try to regulate OTT services. The Internet and Mobile Association of India, a representative body of internet companies and startups, even termed the Bill as progressive.

In a statement issued soon after the Bill was introduced in Lok Sabha, it said: “IAMAI hails the Bill as progressive especially since internet companies have been decisively kept out of the ambit of the final version of the Bill… The Bill introduced in the Lok Sabha now excludes email, internet-based communication services, broadcasting services, machine to machine communication services and over-the-top communication services, as suggested by IAMAI."

However, Meta’s head of India public policy, Shivnath Thukral, cautioned that the government could choose to apply the proposed legislation to OTT services at a future date.

In an internal note as well as a letter to the communications minister, he wrote that the definitions of ‘telecommunications services’, ‘telecommunications identifier’ and ‘messages’ could be interpreted to implicitly include OTT services, and that the government could use delegation powers to do so.

Meta owns WhatsApp and has messaging services on Facebook and Instagram as well.

Subsequently, Signal Foundation, Mozilla, Proton and several other global digital service providers that provide end-to-end encryption of messages wrote to the minister that the proposed legislation imperils encryption, amplifies unchecked powers of the government to impose internet shutdowns, and enhances surveillance.

They want the government to withdraw the Bill and initiate inclusive, sustained consultation on the new draft to incorporate rights-respecting amendments to protect encryption, privacy and security, and unimpeded access to an open, secure, and free internet. These service providers have also stated that the threat to end-to-end encryption may result in secure services choosing to not operate in India.

Why are companies, activists worried about surveillance?

The new law vests the central government and bureaucracy with an enormous amount of power over telecom services. One of the chief worries is the power that the government will have to intercept, monitor and block messages between people in the interest of public safety or public emergency. There are fears that this could lead to mass surveillance.

PRS Legislative Research in its analysis of the Bill states that the provision of surveillance, meant to trace messages required for investigative purposes, may lower the degree of privacy of communications for all users. The Bill also states that telecom services can be suspended in such a situation, and that the government can take temporary possession of any telecom network, infrastructure or services.

Another concern is the powers that officers authorised by the central government will have to search premises and vehicles where it believes an authorised telecom equipment or network is kept or concealed, and take possession of it.

A bigger worry is that the Bill does not provide for procedures and safeguards against such actions. This goes against established norms of specifying procedural safeguards.

There are also concerns that certain regulatory functions will be with the central government instead of the telecom regulator. Authorisation for telecom-related activities and assignment of spectrum will be done by the central government, and complaints regarding breach of terms and conditions of such authorisation will be heard by the secretaries of the central government.

Should individuals also be worried?

It is a mixed bag for users of telecom and OTT services. The Bill provides users some relief from spam and unsolicited messages. For instance, advertising messages can be delivered to them only if they have given prior consent. Service providers are required to create and maintain ‘Do Not Disturb’ registers to ensure that users do not receive specified messages or classes of specified messages without consent.

Also, telecom service providers are to create a mechanism to enable users to report any malware or specified messages. That apart, an online mechanism is to be created for registering and redressing grievances.

But there are concerns over the need for biometric verification. The Bill states that every entity providing ‘notified telecommunication services’ will be required to identify the person to whom it provides telecommunication services through use of any verifiable biometric-based identification as may be provided by rules. It is feared that this verification may extend to the users of OTTs and social media.