Mint Explainer: Why Meta and Signal are sweating over the telecom bill
Summary
- Although the Telecom Bill, 2023 does not provide for regulation of end-to-end messaging platforms explicitly, industry fears the definition of telecom services and messages can be extended to cover over-the-top communication services, including messaging platforms
Meta, Signal and a host of messaging platforms as well as digital rights activists have raised concerns about the provisions of the Telecommunication Bill, 2023, which they say imperils encryption. In a letter to Union minister for communications Ashwani Vaishnaw, Signal and 60 global digital companies have called for a withdrawal of the Bill, recently passed by both houses of Parliament.