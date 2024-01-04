Mint Explainer: Why RBI has proposed new rules on dividend payouts by banks

The Reserve Bank of India recently proposed new rules on dividend declaration by banks, nearly two decades after the regulator previously updated its rules on the payouts. While RBI has invited comments from banks and other stakeholders till the end of this month, bankers say the proposed rules wouldn’t have much impact on how the lenders already operate. Mint takes a look into why that might be so, and why RBI needed to update the rules.

What are the new guidelines on dividend declaration?

The proposed framework seeks to tie payout ratios to net non-performing asset ratios, in place of the existing grid-based framework that links capital adequacy levels and net NPA ratio.

RBI has tightened the NPA criteria for banks to be eligible to pay dividends. Only banks with net NPA ratio under 6% can declare dividends under rules proposed in the draft circular, as compared to the prevailing 7%.

Banks also need to meet the applicable capital requirement for each of the previous three financial years, including the financial year for which the dividend is proposed. For instance, a commercial bank should have a minimum total capital adequacy of 11.5% to be eligible for declaring dividend. The proposed requirement for small finance banks and payment banks is 15%, and for local area banks and regional rural banks it’s 9%.

RBI has also proposed increasing the ceiling on dividend payout ratio–which is the ratio between the amount of the dividend payable in a year and the net profit–to 50% if net NPA is zero, up from the earlier ceiling of 40%.

The regulator has also made it clear that banks cannot make ad hoc dividend payments, which was not the case earlier.

Why does RBI want to revise the dividend declaration rules?

RBI says in its draft circular that it’s revising the guidelines in light of implementation of Basel III standards, the introduction of the prompt corrective action (PCA) framework, and the introduction of differentiated banks where the capital requirements are different.

International reforms under Basel III require banks to maintain certain ratios and reserve capital to mitigate risk. Its implementation began in 2022.

RBI’s guidelines on payout ratios were previously updated in 2003-05.

How will the new rules, when implemented, affect banks?

Historically, dividend payouts by banks have been at around 20% while net NPAs were between 2% and 6%. Most banks in India have brought down their net NPAs to below 2%, and their dividend payouts have not increased beyond 25%.

Bankers say the proposed rules are unlikely to impact banks requiring them to change their dividend payout policies.

“One of the reasons that the impact of the guideline is lower is because banks have been looking to grow their balance sheet ahead of their internal accruals," Kotak Institutional Equities said in a report.

“Hence, most banks are still in a capital consumption mode, which implies payout ratios are likely to be lower for nearly all banks. Overall, we do not see any reason for banks to change their dividend payout policies based on the current guideline."