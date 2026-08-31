Mint Explainer | Why the Mediation Council of India matters—and what comes next

“The notification gives effect to an important part of the vision of the Mediation Act, 2023 and sets the institutional framework in place. There are, however, several important steps still to come, including the appointment of the members of the Council and the operationalisation of various provisions under the Act. The notification is therefore a welcome step in the right direction, and there is still a considerable journey ahead to make mediation a truly mainstream and accessible form of dispute resolution in India,” said Krunal Modi, founding member and chief of staff at Presolv360, a Mumbai-based ADR service provider.