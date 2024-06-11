Mint Explainer: Why the surging use of AI may challenge India’s power sector
Summary
- While India's power sector regulator has estimated peak electricity demand over the next few years based on households, industry, irrigation, and even electric vehicles, it has not factored in the increasing use of artificial intelligence and the setting up of large data centres to support AI
On the afternoon of 30 May, when the northern plains were in the grip of a severe heat wave and breaking many records for maximum temperature readings, India set another record. The country’s power utilities successfully met the maximum power demand of 250 gigawatts (GW). On the same day, thermal power generation also climbed to a new peak of 176 GW.