Mint Explainer: Why we need a new competition law for big tech companies
Tina Edwin 5 min read 16 Mar 2024, 09:00 AM IST
Summary
- A major concern is the rising dominance of a few big tech companies in the digital market which gives them an edge over smaller businesses and start-ups
India may enact a dedicated law to curb the anti-competitive conduct of large digital enterprises, or big tech, in the months following the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. A recommendation for such a law was made by a parliamentary standing committee in December 2022, after which the ministry of corporate affairs appointed an expert panel to examine the advice and draft a digital competition bill.
