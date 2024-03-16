Mint Explainer: Why we need a new competition law for big tech companies

Why do we need ex-ante competition regulation for digital companies?

Given the pace at which digital enterprises move, it was felt that affected parties would suffer irreparable damage by the time ex-post measures were ordered to remedy uncompetitive practices. The Competition Act’s ex-post measures involve several stages such as forming a prima facie view by the Competition Commission of India (CCI), an investigation by the director general, and passing of the final order, all of which are time-consuming. Some cases of anti-competitive practices of digital enterprise before the CCI have taken four years or more to be adjudicated. In one instance, the CCI had adjudicated in 2018 on a complaint of abuse of dominant position filed in 2012. Yet, even after 11 years, the case has not reached a final resolution and is presently under review by the appellate tribunal.