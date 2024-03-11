Mint Explainer: Will the Dwarka Expressway change the face of Gurugram?
Summary
- The Dwarka Expressway, connecting Delhi and Gurugram, is set to transform the region into a burgeoning real estate hub while promising reduced travel times
Bengaluru: Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the nearly 19-km long Haryana segment of the long-awaited Dwarka Expressway on Monday, which will boost connectivity between Gurugram and Delhi, reducing travel time to less than 30 minutes, as per various estimates. This development is set to spur housing, social infrastructure, and the ambitious 'Global City' project, potentially transforming the area into a new real estate corridor. Mint delves into the details: