Mint Health Summit: Trust imperative despite data proliferation in healthtech
‘Trust building will happen with time—neither can doctors exist in silos, and nor can digital health-tech firms. But digital adoption is clearly happening’
New Delhi: As the healthcare industry undergoes a transformation due to the increasing availability of data, trust between consumers and doctors and a brand will always remain a crucial factor, according to a panel of experts at the Mint Healthcare Summit 2023.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message